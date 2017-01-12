Home prices to slow down from biggest annual gain in a decade

Canada’s residential real estate prices gained 13% in Q4 from a year earlier, recording the highest year-over-year rise in more than a decade, Royal LePage says.
The aggregate residential price rose to $558,153, largely supported by gains in the Greater Toronto Area and Greater Vancouver.
But expect the Toronto and Vancouver regional extremes to narrow in 2017, with a price correction in Vancouver and strong but moderating price appreciation in the GTA, the report says. The agency expects prices to trend upward in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Alberta.
Prices
The price of a two-storey home rose 14.3% year-over-year to $661,730; the price of a bungalow, 12.5% to $481,460; and the a condominium gained 7.4% to $356,307. Aggregate prices are calculated using a weighted average of the median values of homes.
Over 2017, Royal LePage forecasts the aggregate price of a home will increase 2.8%, slowing significantly from 2016.
|Market
|Q4 2015
|Q4 2016
|Year-over-year % change
|53-city composite
|$494,158
|$558,153
|13.0%
|GTA
|$620,744
|$720,761
|16.1%
|Greater Vancouver
|$979,523
|$1,230,718
|25.6%
|Greater Montreal
|$348,466
|$371,085
|6.5%
Note: Data is compiled from Canada’s 53 largest real estate markets. Numbers shown are aggregates of two-storeys, bungalows and condos — the three most common housing types in Canada.
