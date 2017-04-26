Retail sales unexpectedly fall 0.6% in Feb

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.6% to $47.8 billion in February, due in large part to lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations.

Economists had expected a decline of 0.1%, according to Thomson Reuters.

The move lower in February followed a whopping 2.3% increase in January.

Statistics Canada says sales were down in five of 11 subsectors, representing 67% of total retail sales. In volume terms, retail sales edged down 0.1%.

Excluding motor vehicle and parts dealers (down 1.8%) and gasoline stations (down 3.6%), retail sales were up 0.5%.

Analysis

“February’s sales decline was mostly due to lower prices,” says Krishen Rangasamy, senior economist at National Bank, in an industry note. After a blistering start to 2017, “a moderation in consumer spending was always in the cards.”

The big picture continues to focus on a resilient Canadian consumer, he says, as Canadians increase their savings rate, realize income gains from a decent labour market and benefit from housing wealth.

“Another piece of good news is the recovery in Alberta and Saskatchewan,” says Rangasamy, noting that Alberta leads the country in year-over-year retail gains, at 6.3%. “That’s quite a turnaround after the struggle of the past two years due to the oil shock.”

In an economics note, Nick Exarhos, economist at CIBC World Markets, says the bank is upgrading Friday’s February GDP forecast to flat from -0.1%, based on both retail and wholesale results. The latter, released on Monday, were down 0.2% in February.

Dina Ignjatovic, economist at TD, says in a note that the retail report is unlikely to alter the Bank of Canada’s view on monetary policy.