September inflation rate approaches BoC target

Canadian consumer prices picked up their pace last month as the annual inflation rate moved up from very low levels and closer to the Bank of Canada’s ideal target of 2%, Statistics Canada said Friday.

Higher gasoline prices helped push the annual inflation rate in September to 1.6%, up from 1.4% a month earlier and away from its two-year low of just 1% in June, the agency said. Excluding gas prices, inflation was 1.1%.

The inflation-targeting central bank scrutinizes inflation ahead of its rate decisions. Its next benchmark rate announcement is scheduled for next Wednesday.

However, only one of the bank’s three preferred measures of core inflation, which seek to look through the noise of more-volatile items, increased last month while the others stayed put.

Statistics Canada also released numbers Friday that showed retail sales contracted 0.3% in August, after increasing 0.4% in July. Retail sales volumes in August recoiled 0.7%.

Excluding sales at gas stations and auto dealers, the report said retail trade was down 1.3% in August. Sales were also down 2.5% at food and beverage stores and 2.4% at furniture and home furnishings stores.

The retail sales data suggests the economy is starting to show signs of slowing down, as widely expected, following its red-hot performance in the first half of the year.

“One soft month for retail trade won’t ruin the 2017 party,” CIBC senior economist Nick Exarhos said in a note. “A very slow turn in prices, and what looks like another ho-hum month for GDP augurs for a dovish take on the Bank of Canada on Wednesday next week.”

On inflation, the report highlighted gasoline, travel tours and air transportation as the biggest upward contributors to consumer prices. The downward pressure was led by cheaper electricity, women’s clothing and furniture.

The report also found that consumer prices rose in seven of the 10 provinces in September.

Below are the September inflation rates for the provinces and territories (previous month in brackets):