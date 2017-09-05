Townhouse, condo competition heats up in Vancouver

Heavy competition for townhomes and condominiums pushed Metro Vancouver home sales up in August. The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says 3,043 homes were sold in August, a 22.3% increase from the same period last year.

Board president Jill Oudil says first-time buyers led the surge with intense competition for homes priced between $350,000 and $750,000 — setting off multiple offers across the region. Oudil adds real estate conditions for detached homes have entered a balanced market, meaning there is less upward pressure on prices and buyers have more selection.

The composite benchmark price for all residential properties covered by the board is $1,029,700, a 9.4% increase over August 2016.

The benchmark price for an apartment is almost $627,000, a 19.4% increase from the same period last year, the same month the provincial government introduced a 15% foreign buyers tax.