Trade gap reveals potential for volatile loonie

Reuters reports that Canada’s current account deficit widened in Q2, as the country’s international trade gap grew because imports rose, as revealed by Statistics Canada data. The seasonally adjusted current account deficit stood at $16.3 billion in the second quarter; however, that’s short of economists’ forecasts of a $17.4-billion gap.

The current account is Canada’s broadest measure of trade, explains National Bank senior economist Krishen Rangasamy in an economics report. The current account deficit of $16.3 billion equals about 3.6% of GDP, he says.

Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC, says in a note that the Q2 current account deficit isn’t surprising, given lower oil prices.

Further, he says the figure was lower than consensus expected largely because of a better starting point, as the Q1 deficit was revised to $12.9 billion from $14 billion. That’s because the goods deficits was a bit narrower in Q1 than expected.

Still, a growing current account deficit could be cause for concern.

Domestic savings vs foreign investment