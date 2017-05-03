Trudeau pitches China to small business

Your business owner clients might face obstacles at home with recent proposed tax reforms, but opportunity can be found outside Canada’s borders.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadian small and medium-sized businesses to look beyond Canada’s borders and explore the US$5-trillion retail opportunity in China.

Trudeau is speaking at a Toronto conference today hosted by Chinese e-Commerce giant Alibaba, with politicians from all three levels of government in attendance.

Alibaba says 3,600 Canadian companies signed up to attend the event.

Alibaba is pitching Canadian businesses on accessing the growing middle class in China and the more than 460 million active consumers who use its e-commerce platform annually.

Alibaba hosted a similar U.S.-focused event in Detroit in June as it actively expands outside China.

Canadian brands already using Alibaba to sell to consumers and businesses in China include Aldo Shoes, Ocean Spray Cranberries and Clearwater Seafood.

