U.S. auto sales off to rocky start despite strong forecast

U.S. auto sales are expected to have fallen in January, but the slowdown could be temporary.

Strong consumer confidence, low gas prices and good deals on new vehicles should help sales speed up once the weather warms and buyers get their tax refunds. While sales aren’t expected to top last year’s record of 17.55 million, they’re still expected to be close to historically high levels.

For January, General Motors’ sales fell 3.8% from the same month a year ago, while Ford’s sales were down 1%. Nissan’s sales rose 6% thanks to strong truck and SUV sales.

Other automakers report sales later Wednesday.

ALG, an automotive forecasting firm, predicts overall sales will be down 1.5% from last January to 1.1 million.

January is typically the weakest month of the year for U.S. auto sales, as winter weather and holiday debts keep buyers away from car dealerships. This year, the hangover could be even more acute, since a strong December capped off a record year for the industry.