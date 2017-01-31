U.S. consumer confidence slips from 15-year high

Americans expressed a bit less optimism about the economy this month, after their confidence soared to a 15-year high in December.

The Conference Board, a business research group, reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to 111.8 in January from a December reading of 113.3, which had been the highest since August 2001. Americans overall have been in a sunny mood since the Nov. 8 election of Donald Trump ended a divisive presidential campaign and increased the odds of a tax cut.

The index measures consumers’ assessment of current conditions, which improved in January, and their expectations for the future, which fell.

Americans were somewhat less optimistic about the outlook over the next six months for business conditions, jobs and the prospect that their own incomes will rise.

Royce Mendes, director at CIBC World Markets, says there’s a silver lining. In a research note, he says, “Despite taking a modest step back, consumer sentiment was still high heading into the new year. […] Even after falling from its December peak, the index remains at its second highest level since before the financial crisis.”

Mendes credits “healthy job and income gains” that have supported consumer spending, and he expects that to continue throughout the year. He adds, “Survey respondents actually saw employment as more plentiful in January than the month before. Moreover, even though plans to buy autos, homes and major appliances all ticked lower during the month, they remain at healthy levels to begin the new year. All told, not much to move markets here […].”

Economists closely monitor consumers’ mood because their spending accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity. The Commerce Department reported Monday that consumer spending rose in December at the fastest pace in three months.

“With employment growth still solid, wage growth starting to pick up and the prospect of big income tax cuts later this year, there is every reason to expect spending growth to strengthen over the coming months,” Andrew Hunter, U.S. economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note.

A solid labour market is supporting the relatively rosy outlook. Americans’ paychecks rose last month at the fastest pace in more than seven years as employers paid more to attract and keep workers. The unemployment rate was 4.7% in December, up from November’s nine-year low 4.6% but still close to what economists consider full employment.

The economy generated 180,000 jobs a month last year, healthy but down from 229,000 a month in 2015.

Economic growth slowed in the last three months of 2016 to an annual rate of 1.9%, weighed down by what is expected to be a temporary drop in exports.