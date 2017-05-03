U.S. posts weak consumer spending, income growth in June

Consumer spending slowed in June as income growth turned in the weakest performance in seven months.

Spending edged up just 0.1% compared to a 0.2% rise in May, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. It was the weakest showing since spending increased a similar 0.1% in February. Incomes were flat in June following a 0.3% rise in May. It was the worst reading since incomes fell 0.1% in November.

Spending is closely watched because it accounts for 70% of economic activity. Even with the weakness in June, spending for the April-June quarter revived, helping to lift overall economic growth to a solid rate of 2.6% during the quarter. Economists believe solid job growth will keep economic growth at healthy levels this quarter.

Read: U.S. economy revved up in spring

The slowdown in income growth reflected declines in dividend and interest payments and other investment income. The key category of wages and salaries actually rose a solid 0.4% in June, reflecting strong employment growth during the month.

Read: Two big U.S. banks report jump in Q2 earnings

The numbers reveal a lack of momentum, says Avery Shenfeld, chief economist and managing director at CIBC Capital Markets, in an economics note. “We will need to see some big monthly gains from here if Q3 is going to keep pace with Q2’s healthy consumer sector,” he says.

An inflation gauge tied to consumer spending that is closely followed by the Federal Reserve was up 1.4% for the 12 months ending in June, compared to a 1.5% increase in May. It was the smallest 12-month gain since last September and showed that inflation is continuing to fall farther from the Fed’s target for prices to be rising by 2% annually.

The central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a meeting last week after boosting the rate in March and June. Some economists believe the Fed will not raise the rate again this year unless inflation resumes rising toward the Fed’s 2% target.

Read: The central bank pivot: how far and fast rates could move

With incomes flat and spending showing a tiny gain, saving slipped to 3.8% of after-tax income, down from 3.9% in May.

The 2.6% in overall growth in Q2, as measured by GDP, was more than double the lacklustre 1.2% gain in Q1.

President Donald Trump has vowed that his economic program of tax cuts, deregulation and tougher trade enforcement will lift growth to 3% or better. At a cabinet meeting Monday, Trump took note of the 2.6% GDP gain in Q2, calling it “an unbelievable number.” He said, “2.6 is a number that nobody thought they’d see for a long period of time.”