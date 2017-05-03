U.S. consumer spending surged 1% in September

Consumers boosted their spending by 1% in September, the biggest monthly gain in eight years. The surge was led by strong sales of autos and other durable goods.

The sizable jump in consumer spending was up from a tiny 0.1% gain in August and was the best showing since an increase of 1.3% in August 2009, the Commerce Department reported Monday. Income growth was also solid in September, rising by 0.4% as wages and salaries climbed.

“That is encouraging,” says Derek Holt, vice-president and head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank, referring to income growth in a report. “But we’ll need more months at this kind of trend pace to believe that income growth is sustainably firming.”

Consumer spending is closely monitored because it accounts for 70% of economic activity. The latest result suggests that Americans were feeling increasingly confident about the economy at the end of the third quarter.

That should boost growth in the final three months of the year.

The overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at a solid 3% annual rate in the July-September quarter, despite the devastation from two hurricanes. It was the first time in three years the economy posted back-to-back quarterly gains of 3% or better.

Prices rise

A key inflation gauge closely followed by the Federal Reserve showed consumer prices rose 1.6% in September compared to a year ago, up from readings of just 1.4% the past three months.

Fed officials, who have raised interest rates twice this year, will meet again on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, analysts expect them to defer a third rate hike in an effort to ensure that low inflation is rising and annual price gains are again moving toward the Fed’s 2% target.

The 1.6% 12-month rise in prices was the strongest gain since a 1.7% increase in April. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, remained stuck at an increase of 1.3% over the past 12 months, the same as August.

“The weak core prices won’t hold the Fed’s fire when it comes to December, but the subsequent rate hikes will depend on the future path of inflation,” says Royce Mendes, director and senior economist at CIBC World Markets, in a note.

Spending on durable goods leads the way

The 1% jump in consumer spending reflected a 3.2% advance in spending on durable goods such as autos. Auto sales were strong in September, posting the first monthly gain of the year. Analysts said sales were helped by purchases of replacement vehicles for cars damaged by the hurricanes that hit Texas and Florida.

Sales of non-durable goods such as clothing posted a 1.5% rise, while spending on services such as utility bills and rent rose 0.5%.

With spending so strong, the personal saving rate dropped to 3.1% of after-tax income, down from 3.6% in August.

Noting that incomes grew “at a solid but unspectacular” 0.4%, Mendes says, “While a decline in the savings rate was expected, that series is now at its lowest rate since before the recession, a factor that could restrain spending in the coming quarters.”

