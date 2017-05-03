U.S. consumer spending up 0.3% in July

Consumer spending increased in July at the fastest pace in three months, while incomes grew by the largest amount since February — both encouraging signs for future economic growth.

Consumer spending rose 0.3% in July, the best showing since April, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. It followed 0.2% advances in both May and June. Incomes in June grew 0.4%, the best showing since February. The strength came from a strong 0.5% rise in wages and salaries, reflecting the healthy 209,000 gain in employment in July.

The report suggests that Americans are feeling confident enough to boost their spending, which accounts for 70% of the country’s economic activity.

A key inflation gauge favoured by the Federal Reserve posted a tiny 0.1% increase in July. Over the past 12 months, it is up just 1.4%, still well below the Fed’s 2% target.

Inflation has been running below the Fed’s target for five years and has fallen farther from the 2% mark since early this year. Fed Chair Janet Yellen has blamed the slowdown on temporary factors, but minutes of the Fed’s July meeting showed a growing concern that the slowdown in price increases might reflect developments that are more long-lasting.

The Fed raised a key interest rate in March and June of this year and signalled that it expected to hike rates one more time in 2017. The Fed next meets in September. But private economists believe the central bank will hold off on any further hikes until they see signs that inflation has resumed rising.

Thursday’s spending report showed a strong 0.6% increase in purchases of durable goods such as autos and a solid 0.5% rise in demand for non-durable goods such as food and clothing. Spending on services such as utilities and doctor’s visits rose 0.2%.

The government reported Wednesday that the overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at a solid 3% rate in the April-June quarter, the best quarterly growth rate in two years. The government had initially reported GDP growth at a slower 2.6 rate in the second quarter but that figure was revised higher in large part because of a stronger gain in consumer spending.

The report on incomes and spending showed that the saving rate in July slipped to 3.5% of after- tax income, the lowest level since it stood at 3.2% last December.

U.S. unemployment claims

More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but the numbers remained low and consistent with a healthy job market, reports Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press.

The Labor Department said Thursday that 236,000 people filed claims for jobless aid, up from 235,000 a week earlier. The less volatile four-week average slipped by 1,250 to 236,750, the lowest since May. The number of Americans collecting unemployment checks fell slightly to 1.94 million, down 9.5% from a year ago.

The takeaway is unemployment claims are a proxy for layoffs. They have come in below 300,000 for 130 straight weeks, the longest such stretch since 1970 when the population was much smaller. The low level suggests that companies are confident enough in the economy to be hanging onto staff.

One reason may be the U.S. economy looks solid. The unemployment rate is at a 16-year low, and employers last month added a robust 209,000 jobs. The August jobs report comes out Friday. Economists expect that the economy generated 180,000 new jobs and that unemployment stayed at 4.3%.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the economy advanced at a 3% annual pace from April through June, the strongest growth since the first quarter of 2015.

