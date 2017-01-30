U.S. consumer spending up 0.5% in December

Consumers boosted spending in December at the fastest pace in three months, giving the economy some momentum going into 2017.

Consumer spending advanced 0.5% in December, a major improvement over the modest 0.2% gain in November, the Commerce Department reported Monday. It was the best showing since spending jumped 0.7% in September. The increase was driven by a 1.4% surge in spending on durable goods, long-lasting items such as autos.

Incomes also showed some improvement, rising by 0.3% in December, spurred by a rebound in growth in wages and salaries.

Consumer spending is closely watched since it accounts for 70% of economic activity. Overall growth had slowed to a weaker-than-expected 1.9% gain in the October-December quarter because of a slump in exports. But economists are looking for a rebound in the current quarter.

A key measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve edged up 0.2% in December, and over the past 12 months has risen 1.6%. That is the largest 12-month gain in more than two years. But it is still below the Fed’s target of 2% annual increases in inflation.

The central bank last month boosted its key interest rate by a quarter-point to a still-low range of 0.5% to 0.75%, but projected that it could raise rates three times this year as inflation rises further.

Economists believe that consumer spending will show solid gains in 2017, reflecting strong labour markets, with unemployment down to near a nine-year low of 4.7% in December.

