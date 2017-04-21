U.S. home sales rise shoot up to 10-year high

Americans purchased homes in March at the fastest pace in over a decade, a strong start to the traditional spring buying season.

The National Association of Realtors says sales of existing homes climbed 4.4% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.71 million. This was the fastest sales rate since February 2007.

The U.S. housing market faces something of a split personality: a stable economy has intensified demand from would-be buyers, but the number of properties listed for sale has been steadily fading. Sales listings have tumbled 6.6% over the past year to 1.83 million, limiting buyer choices and fuelling higher prices.

The median sales price has risen 6.8% from a year ago to $236,400, more than double the pace of average wage gains.