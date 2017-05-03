U.S. industrial production up 1%, housing starts down 2.6%

American industry expanded production last month at the fastest pace in more than three years as manufacturers and mines recovered from a March downturn.

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that U.S. industrial production at factories, mines and utilities shot up 1% in April from March, the biggest gain since February 2014. Factory production rose 1% after declining 0.4% in March. Mine production increased 1.2% after falling 0.4% in March. And utility output rose 0.7% after surging 8.2% in March.

Factory production has risen three of four months this year. Manufacturing has recovered from a rough patch in late 2015 and early 2016 caused by cutbacks in the energy industry and a strong dollar, which makes U.S. goods costlier in foreign markets.

Meanwhile, construction of new homes fell for a second straight month in April, pushing activity to the lowest point in five months.

The Commerce Department says housing starts fell 2.6% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.17 million units. That followed a 6.6% decline in March, and left home building at its lowest point since last November. The weakness was led by a big drop in construction of apartments — a volatile sector.

Housing construction has been one of the bright spots for the economy, adding half a percentage point to growth in Q1. Analysts expect that the number of Americans seeking homes will rebound in coming months.