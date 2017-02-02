U.S. productivity slows to 1.2% in Q4

The productivity of American workers rose in the October-December period but at a slower pace than the previous quarter. Growth in labour costs increased.

The Labor Department says productivity rose at an annual rate of 1.3% in the fourth quarter, a slowdown from 3.5% productivity growth in the July-September period. Labour costs rose at a 1.7% rate, up from a tiny 0.2% gain in the third quarter.

For the year, productivity rose a tiny 0.2%. It was the weakest showing in five years. Productivity has slowed significantly in recent years for reasons that are unclear. It represents a worrisome trend given that growth in productivity is a key factor needed to boost living standards.

