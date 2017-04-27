U.S. unemployment claims tick up but remain low

More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but applications remained at a low level that suggests most workers enjoy job security.

The Labor Department says weekly jobless claims rose by 14,000 to 257,000, highest in almost a month. The less volatile four-week average slipped by 500 to 242,250, lowest since late February.

Overall, 1.99 million Americans are collecting unemployment benefits, down more than 7% from a year ago.

Jobless claims are a proxy for layoffs. They have now come in below 300,000 for 112 straight weeks, the longest streak since 1970.

Employers are confident enough in the economy to be holding on to their workers. The U.S. unemployment rate fell last month to 4.5%, the lowest level in nearly a decade.

“The behaviour of claims suggests there is room for the unemployment rate to decline further,” Raymond Stone, co-founder of Stone & McCarthy Research Associates, wrote in a research report.

Economists believe the economy grew slowly — at an annual pace of 1% or lower — from January through March. The Commerce Department releases the first-quarter numbers on Friday. But forecasters expect growth to pick up in the spring. Employers are optimistic about future sales and are posting job openings.