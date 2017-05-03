We’re No. 1: OECD ups Canada’s growth to best in G7

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has raised its expectations for economic growth in Canada this year compared with a June forecast.

The Paris-based economic think tank says it now expects the Canadian economy to grow by 3.2% this year, best in the G7.

That’s up from its forecast in June for growth of 2.8%.

The OECD maintained its Canadian outlook for 2018 at 2.3%.

Meanwhile, the organization’s outlook for global economic growth was unchanged at 3.5% for this year and up slightly at 3.7% for 2018, compared with 3.6% in its previous forecast.

Expectations for the U.S. were unchanged at 2.1% this year and 2.4% next year.

The eurozone is expected to match U.S. growth this year, with the OECD upgrading growth in the region to 2.1%, which is 0.3 percentage point more than its previous prediction in June. For 2018, eurozone growth is expected to be 1.9% growth, 0.1 percentage point more than previously expected.

Japan’s expected growth was also revised higher by 0.2 percentage point for this year and next, to 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

