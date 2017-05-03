What to watch as geopolitics heats up

“It’s not inconceivable that this date could be a possible day on which [North Korea] could test Japan’s resolve and ability to shoot down missiles as Japan has indicated, or to do so in other ways,” says Holt.

Another potentially high-risk event is the August 21 timeline for planned military drills by the U.S. and South Korea “that always raises the North’s ire,” says Holt. “These events will be the dominant focus over the coming week into the next.”

Investors bullish — for now

In a weekly economics report, BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic says investor sentiment likely has plenty of room to chill further, beyond that shown due to geopolitical risks, because many measures indicate “optimism and complacency typically seen late in the cycle.”

For example, despite the headline drama, the S&P isn’t even 2% off its record close, and the 30-day average volatility measure is relatively low. “The remarkably steady and relentless march higher in stock prices has led to actual 100-day average S&P 500 volatility readings that match the lows seen in 2006 and the early-1990s,” he says.