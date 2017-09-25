What to watch this week at home and abroad

Here’s what to watch this week in the economy, both at home and abroad.

Bank of Canada speech. Governor Stephen Poloz speaks on Wednesday in St. John’s, Newfoundland. His topic, “The meaning of data dependence: An economic progress report,” suggests he’ll provide insight on criteria for further rate hikes and their timing.

Read: Inflation inches closer to BoC target in August

Expect “a stronger emphasis upon the conditionality of hiking again after material data has been gathered,” says Derek Holt, vice-president and head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank, in a weekly economics report. He calls the speech a “rate hike scorecard” in a daily report released today.

Read: What an interest rate rise would mean for prescribed loans

July GDP. On Friday, StatsCan releases monthly GDP results. With a decline in manufacturing volumes and unimpressive retail trade results, “July GDP will have to thank a strong result from wholesale trade for keeping it in the black,” says Nick Exarhos, director at CIBC World Markets, in a weekly economics report. He expects GDP growth to be 0.1% month-over-month, which leaves a year-on-year advance of close to 4%, he says.

Read: We’re No. 1: OECD ups Canada’s growth to best in G7

Likewise, Holt expects growth in the range of 0.1% to 0.2% month-over-month.

“If a 0.2% estimate for July GDP growth is on the mark, then that could lift quarterly tracking to about 2.5%,” he says. Maintaining modest growth after “a torrid pace” of growth in Q2 and on average over the past four quarters “would likely be good enough to the BoC,” he says.

U.S. data. Further detail is expected this week on proposed U.S. tax reform, says Holt, and there will be several speeches from the Federal Reserve, including Chair Yellen’s keynote address on Tuesday to business economists.