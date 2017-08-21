What you need to know about North Korea

North Korea’s missile tests in July may have resulted in a war of words with the U.S., but the fundamental dynamics between the two countries remain the same, says Angelo Katsoras, geopolitical analyst at National Bank, in an economics briefing.

Though perhaps not ideal, maintaining the status quo is better than the alternative: military action.

“From an economic perspective, an outbreak of major hostilities on the Korean peninsula would shake the global economy,” says Katsoras. “Though South Korea accounts for only 2% of world GDP, it produces 40% of the world’s liquid crystal displays and 17% of its semiconductors. In fact, about 12% of Apple’s suppliers are based there.” (The figures are from Asia Times.) South Korea is also home to the world’s three biggest shipbuilders and major automobile manufacturers. China and Japan, the world’s second- and third-largest economies, could also be drawn into the conflict.

Still, North Korea’s growing nuclear capabilities are concerning. The country has the ability to launch missiles on South Korea and Japan, and is very close to being able to reach the U.S. west coast.