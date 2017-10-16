When the markets’ sweet spot will end

But when will higher inflationary data — with subsequent central bank tightening — put an end to the fun?

“Shorter-term [inflation] metrics have been heading up,” says Michael Gregory, BMO deputy chief economist, in a weekly economics report. For example: “The three-month change [in core CPI] was 2.0% annualized in September, up from 1.9% in August and a very rare flat reading in May. Six-month growth was 1.5% annualized, up from 1.0% in August, a relatively large jump as March’s extremely rare outright decline washed out.”

Inflationary data are “likely in the pipeline, given improving growth, tighter labour markets and an economy that has less and less excess capacity,” says the Richardson GMP report. “We still have not seen many signs, but inflationary data does tend to lag, so best to expect it sometime in the coming quarters.”

In a weekly economics report, TD senior economist Fotios Raptis says, “We continue to anticipate that the Fed will raise rates this December, but the ongoing weakness in inflation makes us a little less certain about this call.”