Wholesale sales dip for first time in nine months

Canada’s wholesale sales declined slightly in June, with the food and auto industries showing the biggest impact. The dip ends a run of eight consecutive increases for the sector.

Wholesale sales fell by 0.5% to $61.4 billion.

The food industry’s wholesale sales were down 1.1% from May, falling to $10.78 billion.

Motor vehicle wholesale sales were down 1.7% at $9.13 billion in June.

Statistics Canada says the value of wholesale sales fell in five of the seven subsectors it follows and in six provinces, with the biggest decline in Alberta and the biggest gain in Ontario.

CIBC economist Andrew Grantham writes in a note to clients that June’s decline from May was modest and still up by 8.8% compared with June of last year.

“In volume terms, sales were 0.7% lower on the month, suggesting that the wholesale sector will be a slight drag on monthly GDP — a print that already isn’t shaping up to be particularly good following the earlier manufacturing data,” says Grantham.

“Overall, it’s a decline but not a surprising one, and not one that changes what is still a very healthy underlying trend,” he concludes.

A closer look at wholesalers

StatsCan explains that wholesalers connect farmers or manufacturers that produce goods with the companies or public institutions that need them, such as factories buying inputs for their industrial processes or retailers buying finished goods to sell to Canadian households.

They also import goods from other countries and redistribute them within Canada, and export goods produced in Canada to other markets.

Wholesalers are also often experts in logistics, and can provide marketing and support services such as labelling and packaging.

The wholesale trade sector accounts for about 5% to 6% of GDP, comparable with the retail trade sector. In 2014, wholesalers employed about 5.0% of all employees in Canada, says StatsCan. That’s a similar number to those employed by the finance and insurance sector (4.5% in 2014).

