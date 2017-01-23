Wholesale sales gained 0.2% in November: StatsCan

Wholesale sales gained 0.2% in November to total $56.9 billion.

Statistics Canada says it was the second consecutive monthly increase.

However, economists had expected a gain of 0.5% for the month, according to Thomson Reuters.

Read: U.S. retail sales lifted by boosts in pay, confidence

Sales rose in four of the seven subsectors in November, as the miscellaneous subsector posted the largest gain in dollar terms — up 7.2% to $7.4 billion. The subsector includes agricultural supplies; chemicals and allied products; and paper, paper products and disposable plastic products.

The other three gaining subsectors were building materials and supplies (up 3.8%), machinery equipment and supplies (up 0.4%) and farm products (up 6.1%).

Sales in the motor vehicle and parts subsector fell 5.8% to $10.5 billion, the second decrease in eight months.

Read: Record global car sales expected in 2017: Scotiabank

In volume terms, overall wholesale sales fell 0.1%.

Also read: Manufacturing sales surprise with 1.5% gain in November