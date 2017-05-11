BoE keeps rates low amid weak growth, rising inflation

The Bank of England voted to keep its interest rates at record lows, saying a rise in inflation driven by the market turmoil over Brexit is starting to hurt consumers, weakening growth.

The central bank kept its main interest rate at 0.25% as it noted the economy will be weaker than expected this year as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.

Part of the reason BoE policymakers erred on the side of caution was because official figures show economic growth more than halved to 0.3% in the first quarter compared with the previous three months. The Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-1 to keep rates on hold, with one member seeking a quarter-point increase.

The BoE also predicts the annual inflation rate will rise to 2.7% by the middle of this year, up from the current rate of 2.3% and pushing the official limit of close to 2%. It trimmed its forecast for growth to 1.9% from 2% previously.

But the combination of higher inflation and weaker growth puts the Bank of England in a bind; while raising interest rates would help limit inflation, that would hurt growth by making borrowing more expensive for companies and households.

And, while the central bank expects wages to start picking up in 2018 and inflation to ease back down, that’s only assuming Britain gets a new trade deal with the EU.

Carney says the central bank did not prepare any forecasts based on the assumption of no new trade deal with the EU, leaving uncertain what the economic impact would be.

“The Bank of England is stuck between a rock and hard place,” said Aberdeen Asset Management Chief Economist Lucy O’Carroll. “It has to base its forecasts on a view of the Brexit deal but, with so little to go on at present, it’s not an easy judgment.”

So far, the Bank is sticking to its assumption that Brexit will be smooth, she says, and that a deal will be reached and there will be a transition period from 2019. “To say that is far from certain is a huge understatement.”

“Inflationary pressures and uncertainty around Brexit will persist and rushing into a decision now could be dangerous. The Bank of England’s verdict shows that they are mindful of the possibility of lower growth as companies put investment on hold in the face of this uncertainty,” Kerim Derhalli, CEO of investment app invstr.

In the minutes to Thursday’s decision, the bank said that if the economy performs as expected, its interest rates may be raised “by a somewhat greater extent” than is currently expected in financial markets.

Growth forecast for Europe

The European Union said Thursday that the bloc’s economic recovery is continuing, with steady growth expected this year and next, though it warned of uncertainty in Britain due to its departure from the bloc, reports The Associated Press.

In its spring economic forecast, the European Commission said economic growth among the countries using the euro currency would reach 1.7% this year and 1.8% in 2018. Growth in the full 28-nation EU is set to remain constant at 1.9% both years.

Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici welcomed the fact that Europe is entering its fifth year of growth and “that the high uncertainty that has characterized the past 12 months may be starting to ease.”

But he warned that “the euro area recovery in jobs and investment remains uneven. Tackling the causes of this divergence is the key challenge we must address in the months and years to come.”

In Britain, in particular, growth is set to ease and inflation rise, with business investment predicted to stagnate as companies remain unsure about the future ahead of Britain’s EU exit in March 2019.”

“Measures of investment intentions from recent surveys are soft and businesses are expected to defer investments in the face of uncertainty relating to the negotiations regarding the U.K.’s withdrawal from the EU,” the forecast said.

Britain’s growth is expected to reach 1.8% in 2017 but will weaken due to fading household consumption as disposable income is squeezed by prices rising faster than wages.