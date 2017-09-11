Why there’s too much love for the loonie

The loonie gained 2% last week, after the BoC hike and on general U.S. dollar weakness.

As a result, “Commodities benefited [and] oil gained slightly, while precious metals gained +1.5%,” says Prab Sagoo, associate director at Nasdaq Advisory Services, in his latest weekly update. Year-to-date, the loonie’s looking at a 10% increase.

However: “Currency markets shouldn’t dismiss what was a very poor trade report for July,” says senior economist Andrew Grantham in a weekly CIBC economics report. Consequently, the export gains made in the first half of the year vanished.

In Canadian dollar returns, exports fell by 4.9% month over month, and imports fell by 6%. In volume terms, exports fell by 1% and imports fell by 2.3%. “More of the decline in export and import values was therefore due to lower prices,” notes Derek Holt, vice-president and head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank, in commentary last week. The dip can’t be written off as related to weaker commodity prices or impacts from B.C. fires, says Grantham, as Alberta and B.C. saw smaller trade dips than the other large provinces.