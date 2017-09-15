Why U.S. retail sales and industrial output fell in August

Also during August, consumers cut back on their shopping by the largest amount in six months. Declining auto sales offset gains in other areas.

Retail sales dropped 0.2% last month after a 0.3% gain in July, the Commerce Department said Friday. It was the biggest one-month decline since a 0.2% decline in February. Auto sales sank 1.6% in August, the most in seven months.

Excluding autos and gas, which tend to be volatile from month to month, sales dipped 0.1% in August after having risen 0.5% in July.

Still, thanks to a still-solid job market, economists generally remain upbeat about retail sales in coming months, with many saying they expect consumer spending to grow at a solid 2.5% rate in the July-September quarter.

Sales rose last month at general merchandise stores, a category that includes big-box retailers such as Target. Rising gasoline prices also boosted sales.

The overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at a robust 3% annual rate in the April-June quarter, more than double the lacklustre 1.2% rate in the first quarter. Analysts generally predict that growth in the current July-September quarter will remain in a solid range of 2.5% to 3%, with a key boost coming from consumer spending.

The consumer sector, which contributes to 70% of economic activity, is benefiting from the lowest unemployment rates in 16 years and continued strong job gains.

For August, gasoline sales were up 2.5%, the biggest jump since last December. But that increase reflected in large part rising prices.

Sales at general merchandise stores, which includes big-box retailers such as Walmart and Target, were up 0.2% although sales at department stores including Macy’s, edged down 0.1%. Sales at non-store retailers, a category that covers booming online sales, dropped 1.1% in August after a 1.8% gain in July.

A plunge for industrial output

U.S. industrial output dove 0.9% in August, the most in eight years. This is mostly because of Hurricane Harvey’s damage to the oil refining, plastics and chemicals industries, says the Federal Reserve.

The storm, which slammed into the Gulf Coast in Texas and Louisiana late last month, lowered industrial production by about 0.75 percentage point, the central bank said Friday — that suggests production would have slipped even without the hurricane.

The Gulf Coast is home to many of the nation’s oil refiners, and petroleum is a key component in the manufacturing of plastics and chemicals.

On the upside, manufacturing has picked up since last summer as the dollar has fallen in value, which makes U.S. goods cheaper overseas and boosts exports. Manufacturing production fell 0.3% last month, though the Fed said that without the hurricane it would have increased roughly 0.5%.

In August, the production of autos, airplanes, steel and other metals rose at a healthy clip. The output of machinery and electrical equipment fell.

Industrial production includes mining and utilities as well as manufacturing. Utility output tumbled 5.5% as milder temperatures on the East Coast reduced air conditioning use.

And mining production fell 0.8% last month as Harvey temporarily shut down the drilling of oil and natural gas and refining operations.