Year-end oil prices revised as demand expectations drop

The latest oil market report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) shows supply stocks are lowering, but compliance with output agreements is a concern.

The compliance rate with OPEC’s output cut fell again in July to a new low of 75% from June’s revised figure of 77%. For non-OPEC countries, the compliance rate in July was 67%.

“Together, the twenty-two countries are producing about [470,000 barrels per day] in excess of their commitment,” says the report.

On the demand side, growth is better than expected, but global demand was revised downward because “changes to historical data” suggest demand was previously overstated.