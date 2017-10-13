Year over year, September home sales down 11%: CREA

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in September edged up compared with August — as sales picked up in about half of all local markets.

The association says sales through its Multiple Listing Service in September were up 2.1% compared with the previous month.

The increase was led by gains in Greater Vancouver and Vancouver Island, the Greater Toronto Area, London and St. Thomas, Ont., and Barrie, Ont.

Compared with a year ago, sales in September were down 11% as the number of homes sold were down in close to three-quarters of all local markets.

The national average price for homes sold in September was just over $487,000, up 2.8% from a year ago.

Excluding Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto, the average price was just over $374,500.

A look at home prices

Falling home prices in Toronto in September dragged down the Teranet National Bank national composite house price index — as it posted its first monthly decline since January 2016.

The national index, which includes 11 cities, fell 0.8% compared with the previous month, the largest monthly decline since September 2010.

The move lower came as the index for Toronto, Canada’s largest housing market, fell 2.7% on a month-over-month basis.

David Madani, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics, said a sharper slowdown in price inflation in the coming months is unavoidable.

“And with interest rates on the rise and mortgage financing rules likely to be tightened significantly later this year, the worst is still to come,” said Madani, who has been long-time bear on the housing market.

Home sales in Toronto have fallen since April when the Ontario government moved to cool the hot housing market with a package of changes including the introduction of a tax on foreign buyers.

The Bank of Canada has also raised its key interest rate target twice this year, prompting the big banks to raise their prime rates, pushing the cost of variable rate mortgages higher. The cost of new fixed rate mortgages have also climbed in recent months as yields on the bond market have risen.

In addition to Toronto, the price index for Quebec City lost 2.3%, while Hamilton slipped 1.9%, Halifax dropped 0.4% and Winnipeg lost 0.3%.

The index for Victoria was flat, while:

Vancouver increased 1.3%;

Calgary added 0.7%;

Montreal climbed 0.3%;

Ottawa-Gatineau gained 0.3%; and

Edmonton edged up 0.2%.

Compared with a year ago, the national composite house price index was up 11.4%.

Toronto was up 18.0% compared with September 2016, while Hamilton gained 19.5% and Victoria added 14.7%. Vancouver climbed 10.5% compared with a year ago.

B.C. weighs in

Home sales and average prices rose in B.C. in September, according to the latest figures from the British Columbia Real Estate Association.

It says a total of 8,340 residential unit sales were recorded by the Multiple Listing Service during the month, an increase of 9.9% from the same period last year.

Total sales amounted to $5.8 billion, up 30.2% from September 2016, and the average MLS residential price was $693,774, up 18.5%.

Year-to-date, the dollar value of B.C. residential sales was down 12.8% to $57.6 billion, when compared to this time last year.

The BCREA also says residential unit sales declined 13% year-to-date to 81,608 units while the average price was down 0.2% to $705,501.

Cameron Muir, the association’s chief economist, says B.C. home sales rose nearly five% from August on a seasonally adjusted basis.

“Total active listings on the market continue to trend at 10-year lows in most B.C. regions, limiting unit sales and pushing home prices higher,” he said.

“While the economic fundamentals support elevated housing demand, rising home prices are eroding affordability, particularly for first-time buyers.”