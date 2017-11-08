ETFs contribute to market risk: IIAC president

The global economy is vulnerable to a “steep downward adjustment in asset prices,” partly due to the rise in index investing, says IIAC president and CEO Ian C. Russell.

In his latest letter, Russell offers insights from the Oct. 20 meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

He says two conclusions emerged:

the risks of a steep downward adjustment in asset prices are acute and

co-ordination in rule-making among regulatory jurisdictions could be improved to promote greater cross-border rule harmonization.

Heightened risks for assets

Citing IOSCO chair Ashley Alder, Russell describes global economic risks, to which he adds his own concerns, including the rise in index investing.

"The emphasis on index-linked investment management, to lower costs and minimize risk, has caused all asset classes to move close together," he says. He thus warns that external shocks could trigger steep declines in asset prices.

"Banks and dealers have limited scope as market-makers to absorb panic selling, particularly by asset managers faced with massive exposure to falling asset prices, accelerating withdrawals of client funds as values plummet, and limited liquidity to avoid major asset sales." Regulators have acted to reduce fund managers' balance sheet exposure to falling asset prices, through such measures as limiting leverage and ensuring significant holdings of liquidity. "Regulators continue to examine the liquidity of corporate bond markets under stressed market conditions," says Russell.

Russell also explains how massive regulatory reform following the financial crisis suffered from insufficient regulatory co-ordination among jurisdictions.