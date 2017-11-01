Evolve ETFs to purchase 5 funds from Sphere

Evolve Funds Group Inc. has entered into an agreement with Sphere Investment Management Inc. to purchase the management contracts for these ETFs:

Sphere FTSE Canada Sustainable Yield Index ETF

Sphere FTSE US Sustainable Yield Index ETF

Sphere FTSE Europe Sustainable Yield Index ETF

Sphere FTSE ASIA Sustainable Yield Index ETF

Sphere FTSE Emerging Markets Sustainable Yield Index ETF

While the acquisition is subject to regulatory and unitholder approvals, the ETFs will likely continue to use a strategy that follows the Sustainable Yield Index series.

