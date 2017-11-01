Evolve ETFs to purchase 5 funds from Sphere

Staff / November 1, 2017

Evolve Funds Group Inc. has entered into an agreement with Sphere Investment Management Inc. to purchase the management contracts for these ETFs:

  • Sphere FTSE Canada Sustainable Yield Index ETF
  • Sphere FTSE US Sustainable Yield Index ETF
  • Sphere FTSE Europe Sustainable Yield Index ETF
  • Sphere FTSE ASIA Sustainable Yield Index ETF
  • Sphere FTSE Emerging Markets Sustainable Yield Index ETF

While the acquisition is subject to regulatory and unitholder approvals, the ETFs will likely continue to use a strategy that follows the Sustainable Yield Index series.

Originally published on Advisor.ca
