Evolve ETFs to purchase 5 funds from Sphere

Evolve Funds Group Inc. has entered into an agreement with Sphere Investment Management Inc. to purchase the management contracts for these ETFs:
- Sphere FTSE Canada Sustainable Yield Index ETF
- Sphere FTSE US Sustainable Yield Index ETF
- Sphere FTSE Europe Sustainable Yield Index ETF
- Sphere FTSE ASIA Sustainable Yield Index ETF
- Sphere FTSE Emerging Markets Sustainable Yield Index ETF
While the acquisition is subject to regulatory and unitholder approvals, the ETFs will likely continue to use a strategy that follows the Sustainable Yield Index series.
Originally published on Advisor.ca