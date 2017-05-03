SEC approves quadruple-leveraged ETFs

Staff / May 3, 2017

Want a return of 400%?

Today the SEC approved a request to list and trade quadruple-leveraged ETFs, reports Reuters. One of the funds is designed to deliver 400% of the daily performance of S&P 500 stock index futures.

Investors reacted on Twitter with a mixture of disbelief and snark:

Of course, using leveraged ETFs requires knowledge and training. And SRO requirements for leveraged strategies present further hurdles for advisors.

IIROC’s 2016 enforcement report highlights two cases of suitability using leveraged and inverse ETFs. In its report, IIROC says it completed “a number” of discipline cases against advisors who made unsuitable recommendations to purchase these ETFs.

Guidance for leveraged and inverse ETFs was published by IIROC in June 2009.

