Fundata funds to get ESG quality scores

Fundata is adding MSCI ESG Fund Metrics to its platform. In a release, Fundata says the metrics — which offer transparency on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues — will initially be incorporated via fund snapshots and, after that, in data feeds.

Fundata adds the metrics will be available for Canadian-domiciled mutual funds and ETFs. Launched in March 2016 by MSCI ESG Research LLC, the metrics rank and screen funds based on a broad set of factors, including sustainable impact, values alignment and ESG risks.

On the Fundata platform, each fund will receive an overall ESG quality score, based on “how well a fund’s underlying holdings manage medium to long term ESG risks and opportunities,” says Fundata. Also, there will be measures of how exposed a fund is to companies that are identified as ESG leaders and laggards, for example.

Eric Moen, managing director of MSCI ESG Research, says MSCI ESG Fund Metrics uses the ratings of more than 6,400 issuers and 400,000 equity and fixed income securities globally.

Also read:

Unsure how to use ESG analysis? Start with G, says RI expert

PSP Investments offers responsible investment report

Big banks among Canada’s cleanest companies