GTA home prices cool again in July

Home sales transactions in the Greater Toronto Area tumbled last month as annual price gains slowed to 5%, the city’s real estate board said Thursday, further evidence that provincial measures aimed at cooling one of the hottest housing markets in North America may be working.

The number of transactions fell 40.4% in July compared to the same month last year, driven by fewer sales of detached homes in Toronto and its surrounding areas.

The average selling price of all homes in the GTA was $746,218, up 5% from a year ago.

However, the average price has declined month-over-month since April, falling nearly $175,000. In April, the Ontario government introduced more than a dozen changes — including a 15% tax on foreign buyers — in an effort to stabilize prices that were spiralling out of reach for many homebuyers.

Tim Syrianos, president of the Toronto Real Estate Board, said the decline in activity has less to do with foreign buyers and more to do with potential homebuyers waiting to see how the market plays out.

Read: Benchmark price for Vancouver home cracks $1 million

“Clearly, the year-over-year decline we experienced in July had more to do with psychology, with would-be home buyers on the sidelines waiting to see how market conditions evolve,” Syrianos said in a statement.

While the number of listings were up 5.1% from a year ago, the board said housing supply remains an issue.

“Toronto’s market will likely follow the Vancouver playbook: a sharp drop in sales and big upward spike in listings, with a moderate cool-down in prices followed by more subdued appreciation compared with the pre-tax mania,” said BMO chief economist Douglas Porter in an analyst note.

A year ago, a similar tax was levied against foreign buyers in Vancouver, after which there was a precipitous decline in the number of homes sold.

Also read:

Why Canada’s recovery is still tenuous: IMF

Inflation to 2% within a year? It adds up, say economists