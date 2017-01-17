Horizons ETFs launches global currency fund

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) and its affiliate, AlphaPro Management Inc., have launched the Horizons Absolute Return Global Currency ETF (HARC), which provides long and short exposure to a portfolio of global currencies.

Units of HARC will begin trading on the TSX on January 17th, under the ticker symbol HARC. The fund will be sub-advised by CIBC Asset Management, and it will hold Canadian short-term securities and primarily use short-term financial instruments to gain exposure to selected global currency markets.

Also read:

How currencies are doing post-election

Is China a currency manipulator?

Why did it take so long to put a woman on Canadian money?