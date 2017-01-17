Horizons ETFs launches global currency fund

Staff / January 17, 2017

More articles on:
money-of-the-world-international-currency

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) and its affiliate, AlphaPro Management Inc., have launched the Horizons Absolute Return Global Currency ETF (HARC), which provides long and short exposure to a portfolio of global currencies.

Units of HARC will begin trading on the TSX on January 17th, under the ticker symbol HARC. The fund will be sub-advised by CIBC Asset Management, and it will hold Canadian short-term securities and primarily use short-term financial instruments to gain exposure to selected global currency markets.

Also read:

How currencies are doing post-election

Is China a currency manipulator?

Why did it take so long to put a woman on Canadian money?

Originally published on Advisor.ca

Retirement
Resource
Centre

For the advisor who specializes in
retirement planning.

Add a comment

You must be logged in to comment.

Register on Advisor.ca