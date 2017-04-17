IIAC calling for top under 40 nominations

The IIAC is calling for nominations for its Top Under 40 Award, which celebrates young professionals who bring distinction to the investment industry.

To qualify as a nominee, individuals must be full-time employees of an IIAC Member firm and under the age of 40 as of December 31, 2016, and must not be a previous recipients of the award. The call for nominations closes on June 30, 2017.

This year’s recipient will receive a mentorship opportunity with an industry leader and will be offered an individualized course of their choosing with the Smarten Up Institute in Toronto, or a course at a partner University or College.

The winner will be announced at an IIAC award luncheon on October 26, 2017 in Toronto as well as recognized at the gala dinner for the IIAC Investment Industry Hall of Fame.

For more information, click here. To nominate someone, click here.