1832 Asset Management announces team changes

William McLeod has joined 1832 Asset Management L.P. as vice-president and portfolio manager. McLeod has more than 13 years of investment industry experience, and was recently portfolio manager and head of Canadian equities at a global banking institution.

The firm also announced that Cecilia Mo has made a personal decision to take a leave of absence, effective today.

Don Simpson and Eric Mencke have assumed equity portfolio management responsibilities for the Canadian-focused mutual funds previously managed by Mo. This includes: Dynamic Value Fund of Canada; Dynamic Canadian Value Class; Dynamic Dividend Advantage Fund; Dynamic Dividend Advantage Class; Dynamic Value Balanced Fund; and Dynamic Value Balanced Class.

Eric Benner, Tom Dicker and Leanne Caravaggio have assumed equity portfolio management responsibilities for the U.S.-focused mutual funds previously managed by Mo. This includes Dynamic U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund and Dynamic U.S Monthly Income Fund.