5 new iShares Active ETFs now on TSX

Staff / January 25, 2017

Dynamic Funds and BlackRock Canada have launched five Dynamic iShares Active ETFs that began trading on the TSX Wednesday.

The ETFs are:

  • Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF — seeks to provide dividend income while preserving capital by investing primarily in preferred shares of Canada-based businesses.
  • Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF — seeks to provide interest income and the potential for long-term capital growth by investing primarily in North American fixed-income corporate securities that are rated close to the line dividing investment-grade and high-yield credit.

  • Dynamic iShares Active Global Dividend ETF — seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of global dividend-yielding equities.
  • Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Dividend ETF — seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of U.S. dividend-yielding equities.
  • Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF — seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of Canadian dividend-yielding equities.

