79% support embedded fee ban: CARP poll

CARP has a petition on its website to urge government action on a best interest standard for advisors.

Read: Investors want a best interest standard

As further support for its efforts, last month the advocacy group (formerly known as the Canadian Association for Retired Persons) conducted an online survey of 1,900 members about protecting savings, and the results were released to CBC last week. CBC reports these key findings:

89% of CARP members support a best interest standard,

89% want regulated titles for those selling financial products, and

79% support a ban on embedded commissions .

Read: IAP annual report highlights conflicted compensation

Certainly, Ontario has expressed support for a statutory best interest standard and regulated titles, as detailed in a report to the province’s ministry of finance. And, in OSC’s draft priorities for 2017–2018, the commission says it will publish regulatory reforms to define a best interest standard and also define regulatory actions to address embedded commissions.

Read: What to do when everybody hates you

Read the full CBC article.

Also read:

Investor rights firm files class action against TD in wake of CBC reports

‘Disclosure is not a panacea,’ says IIROC head