Accenture appoints director of artificial intelligence

Accenture has appointed Jodie Wallis as managing director for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Canada, effective immediately.

Wallis, who’s worked at Accenture for more than 20 years, will oversee the company’s investments in the domestic AI ecosystem, including Accenture’s sponsorship of the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence in Canada, which was launched in March 2017. Recent Accenture research suggests AI is expected to add $636.1 billion to the economy by 2035.

Also read:

Don’t forget the basics as fintech adoption booms

Why to be cautious about blockchain offerings

ETF providers want to be your practice consultants