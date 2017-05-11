Advisor.ca snags second place in PMAC awards

Melissa Shin, editor-in-chief of Advisor.ca, along with Advisor staff, has won a 2017 PMAC award for excellence in investment journalism, presented by the Portfolio Management Association of Canada (PMAC).
PMAC created the annual competition — now in its sixth year — to acknowledge exceptional journalism that fosters a better understanding of the investment industry and that improves Canadians’ financial literacy.
Shin received second prize for an article revealing how banned IIROC and MFDA advisors can still sell insurance.
“The article went beyond urging greater collaboration among regulators by suggesting how investor protection might be tightened and published the full responses from regulators, some of whom have made changes as a result,” says PMAC in a release.
The award is the second for the investigation, which also won the Spirit of the Future of Finance Award from CFA Society Toronto in March. Advisor’s Edge was named publication of the year at the same time.
Tim Kiladze, a business reporter for the Globe and Mail, took the top PMAC award for his article on fraud. David Aston of MoneySense received third prize for two related articles: one on finding yield without taking on too much risk and the other on alternative strategies to holding bonds.
