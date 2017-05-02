AGF Investments joins CETFA

AGF Investments has joined the Canadian ETF Association. AGF entered the ETF space through the launch of AGFiQ and its ETF offerings at the end of January 2017.

According to National Bank data from December 31, 2016, ETFs in Canada finished last year with $114 billion in assets–an increase of nearly $25 billion over the previous year.

With its current membership, the CETFA says it represents 95% of Canadian ETF AUM.

