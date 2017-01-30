AGF launches ETFs, quant investing platform

AGF has launched AGFiQ Asset Management (AGFiQ), a quantitative investment platform used to build portfolios for specific client needs.

And the firm has also entered the Canadian ETF marketplace with seven new Quantshares ETFs, all of which are actively managed by AGFiQ using quantitative research.

Read: Fundata award winners announced

The new suite of ETFs, with management fees in parentheses, are:

QuantShares Enhanced Core Canadian Equity ETF (0.45%)

QuantShares Enhanced Core U.S. Equity ETF (0.45%)

QuantShares Enhanced Core International Equity ETF (0.45%)

QuantShares Enhanced Core Emerging Markets Equity ETF (0.45%)

QuantShares Global Equity Rotation ETF (0.55%)

QuantShares Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (0.55%)

QuantShares Multi-Asset Income Allocation ETF (0.55%)

The ETFs are managed by Highstreet Asset Management, while the multi-asset portfolio solutions are sub-advised by FFCM.

The ETFs started trading today on the TSX.

Also read:

5 new iShares ETFs now on TSX

Assets invested in U.S. ETFs and ETPs reach record high: ETFGI