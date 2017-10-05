All OECD countries to grow for first time since crisis: report

Global growth is strengthening, as policy stimulus in some advanced economies is unwound. In fact, all 45 industrialized OECD countries are set to grow this year — the first time since the financial crisis, finds a Scotiabank Global Economics report.

“There are now tangible signs that firms have joined households in contributing to the recovery in most countries,” notes the report. “In fact, capital spending in the more advanced OECD countries is expanding at a pace not seen in over three years.”

In Canada, growth is expected to hit an unsustainable 3.1% during 2017, roughly double estimates of the Canadian economy’s underlying potential this year, finds the report. In 2018, growth will slow to 2%, and in 2019 to 1.5% as tailwinds from Canadian consumers begin to slow and the economy reverts closer to its potential growth rate.

Additional findings: