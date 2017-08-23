Amazon gets green light from Whole Foods shareholders

Whole Foods shareholders are ready for a union with Amazon.

The approval from Whole Foods shareholders came on Wednesday and it’s one of the steps required to close the deal. Seattle-based Amazon.com expects the deal to close before the end of the year, with the go-ahead from government regulators.

Before agreeing to the US$13.7 billion offer, Whole Foods had been under shareholder pressure to improve results and retain customers.

Amazon announced plans to buy Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market Inc. in mid-June. The takeover will not only give the e-commerce giant more than 460 Whole Foods stores but also the power to influence the supermarket industry.

