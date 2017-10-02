ASC to hold forums on embedded commissions paper

The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) will hold open forums to further explore issues raised in CSA’s consultation paper on the option of banning embedded commissions.

The sessions will take place on Monday, October 23, 2017, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Calgary and on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Edmonton.

Read: Clashing views at embedded fee roundtable

All interested parties are invited to participate, with advance registration required. RSVP by filling out the Calgary or Edmonton form by Wednesday, October 11.

Additional details, including locations, will be provided to registrants closer to the event date.

A transcript of each forum will be made available on the ASC’s website at a later time.

Also read:

What do you do to make fees more transparent?

StatsCan confirms client income cited in embedded fee paper