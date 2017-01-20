Assets invested in U.S. ETFs and ETPs reach record high: ETFGI

Research firm ETFGI, says the assets invested in ETFs and ETPs that are listed in the United States reached a record high of US$2.549 trillion at the end of 2016.

It adds those funds and products gathered a record level of net inflows (US$59.37 billion) for the month of December, marking the 10th consecutive month of net inflows and a record level of US$278.74 billion in net inflows for the year, according to preliminary data from ETFGI’s end of 2016 global industry insights report.

Further, record levels of assets under management were reached at the end of 2016 for ETFs and ETPs listed globally, at US$3.546 trillion. For the U.S., the total was US$2.549 trillion and, for Europe, the total was US$571 billion. Meanwhile, the total was US$135 billion for Asia Pacific ex-Japan, and US$84 billion for Canada.

“2016 was an eventful year with a number of unexpected outcomes (e.g. Brexit and the election of Donald Trump),” says Deborah Fuhr, co-founder and managing partner at ETFGI. “The S&P 500 gained 12% while the DJIA increased 16.5% for the year. All U.S. sectors performed positively for the year, with the exception of healthcare.”

She adds, “The VIX declined by a dramatic 22.9%. European equities ended the year up 3.44%. Canadian equities ended the year strongly with the S&P/TSX Composite and the S&P/TSX 60 were up 21.1% and 21.4%.”