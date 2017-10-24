AUM for mutual funds industry up 1.2% in September

Assets under management (AUM) for the mutual funds industry reached $1.43 trillion in September, the Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) reports.

AUM increased by $16.8 billion, or 1.2%, compared to August 2017.

Net sales for the mutual funds industry were $1.6 billion. Net sales of long-term funds were $1.7 billion and net redemptions of money market funds were $97.6 million, the IFIC says.

