BCSC seeks input from B.C. fintech and tech firms

The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has released an online survey, published a new tech industry webpage and announced a dedicated tech team as part of its ongoing outreach aimed at B.C. fintech and tech companies, as well as other stakeholders active in these sectors.

The BCSC invites anyone involved in the B.C. tech industry to complete the survey by February 21, 2017. The BCSC will use information gathered from the survey and ongoing outreach work to determine next steps.

The online survey and webpage build on the BCSC’s work to support emerging investment advisory services, crowdfunding platforms and online marketplace lenders.

The BCSC has registered 10 robo-advisory firms, exempted seven firms from registration as crowdfunding portals, and registered a further nine portals as exempt market dealers. The BCSC is also working with other Canadian securities regulators to review registration and exemptive relief applications from fintech firms.

“Our aim is to work with stakeholders to provide flexible and balanced regulation for innovative business models,” says Brenda Leong, BCSC chair and CEO, in a release. “We also need to assess whether securities regulations are keeping pace with the evolving tech landscape.”

Find the survey here.

