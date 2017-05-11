Best ways to prepare next gen for wealth transfer

It’s no secret that a massive transfer of wealth is set to occur over the coming decades. What you may not know is whether clients’ heirs are prepared or scared to take financial responsibility, suggested an expert panel at CFA Society Toronto’s annual wealth conference.

The panel shared tips on how to make sure next-generation clients are financially literate, and confident enough to inherit wealth and family businesses. The panellists included:

Chantal Copithorn, senior manager of tax at PWC Canada;

Susan Fulford, chief legacy officer at Dynamic Legacy Inc.; and

Tom McCullough, chairman and CEO at Northwood Family Office.

Advisor.ca’s Katie Keir tweeted the event live, below.