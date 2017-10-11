BMO AM launches 5 ETFs, one with CAPE exposure

BMO Asset Management today launched five new ETFs:
- BMO Shiller Select US Index ETF — offers access to the cyclically adjusted price earnings (CAPE) methodology, an equal-weight strategy that combines value and momentum. The methodology leverages the research of Robert Shiller, professor of economics and finance at Yale University.
- BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF — offers factor-based access to Canadian companies with higher-value characteristics relative to their peers.
- BMO MSCI EAFE Value Index ETF — provides factor-based access to international companies with higher-value characteristics relative to their peers.
- BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF — offers factor-based access to U.S. companies with higher-value characteristics relative to their peers.
- BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF — offers access to unhedged U.S. high-yield corporate bonds, and is the first ETF in Canada to do so.
Also read:
Why cost of mutual funds is dropping in Canada, U.S.
IA Clarington launches global and emerging market funds
Horizons ETFs launches EAFE ETF
Originally published on Advisor.ca